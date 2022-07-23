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Ch. 8 - Sequences, Induction, and Probability
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. 8 - Sequences, Induction, and ProbabilityProblem 63
Chapter 9, Problem 63

Find a2 and a3 for each geometric sequence. 8, a2, a3, 27

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Identify the first term of the geometric sequence as \(a_1 = 8\) and the fourth term as \(a_4 = 27\).
Recall the formula for the \(n\)th term of a geometric sequence: \(a_n = a_1 \times r^{n-1}\), where \(r\) is the common ratio.
Use the formula for the fourth term to set up the equation: \(a_4 = a_1 \times r^{3}\), which becomes \(27 = 8 \times r^{3}\).
Solve for the common ratio \(r\) by dividing both sides by 8 and then taking the cube root: \(r^{3} = \frac{27}{8}\), so \(r = \sqrt[3]{\frac{27}{8}}\).
Find \(a_2\) and \(a_3\) using the formula \(a_n = a_1 \times r^{n-1}\): calculate \(a_2 = 8 \times r\) and \(a_3 = 8 \times r^{2}\).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Geometric Sequence

A geometric sequence is a list of numbers where each term after the first is found by multiplying the previous term by a constant called the common ratio. For example, in the sequence 2, 6, 18, 54, the common ratio is 3.
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Common Ratio

The common ratio in a geometric sequence is the fixed factor between consecutive terms. It can be found by dividing any term by its preceding term. Knowing the common ratio allows you to find missing terms in the sequence.
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Finding Missing Terms in a Sequence

To find missing terms in a geometric sequence, use the formula a_n = a_1 * r^(n-1), where a_1 is the first term and r is the common ratio. By setting up equations with known terms, you can solve for unknown terms like a_2 and a_3.
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Related Practice
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Let {an} = - 5, 10, - 20, 40, ..., {bn} = 10, - 5, - 20, - 35, ..., {cn} = - 2, 1, - 1/2, 1/4 Find the difference between the sum of the first 6 terms of {an} and the sum of the infinite seris containing all the terms of {cn}.

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