Identify the values of the sequences \(a_n\) and \(b_n\) for \(n = 4\) and \(n = 5\) from the graphs. For \(a_n\), locate the points at \(n=4\) and \(n=5\) on the first graph and note their corresponding \(a_n\) values. For \(b_n\), do the same on the second graph.