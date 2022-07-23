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Ch. 8 - Sequences, Induction, and Probability
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. 8 - Sequences, Induction, and ProbabilityProblem 65
Chapter 9, Problem 65

In Exercises 61–68, use the graphs of and to find each indicated sum.
Two coordinate plane graphs showing discrete points of sequences an and bn plotted against n from 1 to 5.
i=45(ai/bi)2\(\sum\)_{i=4}^5(a_{i}/b_{i})^2

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Identify the values of the sequences \(a_n\) and \(b_n\) for \(n = 4\) and \(n = 5\) from the graphs. For \(a_n\), locate the points at \(n=4\) and \(n=5\) on the first graph and note their corresponding \(a_n\) values. For \(b_n\), do the same on the second graph.
Write down the values explicitly: \(a_4\), \(a_5\), \(b_4\), and \(b_5\).
Calculate the ratio \(\frac{a_i}{b_i}\) for each \(i = 4, 5\). This means dividing the \(a_i\) value by the corresponding \(b_i\) value for each index.
Square each ratio to get \(\left(\frac{a_i}{b_i}\right)^2\) for \(i = 4, 5\).
Sum the squared ratios for \(i = 4\) and \(i = 5\) to find \(\sum_{i=4}^5 \left(\frac{a_i}{b_i}\right)^2\).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Sequences and Terms

A sequence is an ordered list of numbers where each number is called a term, denoted as a_n or b_n. Understanding how to identify and interpret terms from a graph is essential, as each point corresponds to a term's value at a specific index n.
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Introduction to Sequences

Summation Notation (Sigma Notation)

Summation notation, represented by the Greek letter Σ, is used to denote the sum of a sequence of terms. The expression Σ from i=4 to 5 means adding terms starting at i=4 up to i=5, which requires evaluating each term and then summing the results.
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Interval Notation

Operations on Sequences and Functions

This involves performing arithmetic operations on sequence terms, such as division and exponentiation. In this problem, each term a_i is divided by b_i, then squared, and finally summed. Understanding how to manipulate and combine sequence values is crucial.
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