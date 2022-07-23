Step 1: Identify the values of the sequences \(a_n\) and \(b_n\) for \(n = 1, 2, 3, 4, 5\) from the graphs. For \(a_n\), read the y-values of the red points at each integer \(n\) from 1 to 5. For \(b_n\), do the same by reading the y-values of the red points at each integer \(n\) from 1 to 5.