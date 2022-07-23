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Ch. 8 - Sequences, Induction, and Probability
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. 8 - Sequences, Induction, and ProbabilityProblem 64
Chapter 9, Problem 64

In Exercises 61–68, use the graphs of and to find each indicated sum.
Two scatter plots showing sequences with points at n=1 to 5 and corresponding values on vertical axes from -5 to 5.
i=15(ai+3bi)\(\sum\)_{i=1}^5(a_{i}+3b_{i})

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1
Step 1: Identify the values of the sequences \(a_n\) and \(b_n\) for \(n = 1, 2, 3, 4, 5\) from the graphs. For \(a_n\), read the y-values of the points at \(n=1, 2, 3, 4, 5\). For \(b_n\), do the same for the corresponding \(n\) values.
Step 2: Write down the values explicitly. For example, \(a_1 = \text{value from graph}\), \(a_2 = \text{value from graph}\), and so on, similarly for \(b_1, b_2, b_3, b_4, b_5\).
Step 3: Calculate each term inside the summation \(a_i + 3b_i\) for \(i = 1, 2, 3, 4, 5\). This means multiply each \(b_i\) by 3 and then add the corresponding \(a_i\).
Step 4: Sum all the calculated terms from Step 3 to find \(\sum_{i=1}^5 (a_i + 3b_i)\). This involves adding the five values obtained for each \(i\).
Step 5: Write the final expression for the sum, showing the addition of all terms explicitly, but do not compute the numerical total as per instructions.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Sequences and Terms

A sequence is an ordered list of numbers, where each number is called a term. The term a_n represents the nth term of sequence a, and similarly b_n for sequence b. Understanding how to identify and interpret terms from graphs is essential for working with sequences.
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Introduction to Sequences

Summation Notation (Sigma Notation)

Summation notation, represented by the Greek letter sigma (Σ), is a concise way to express the sum of a sequence of terms. For example, Σ from i=1 to 5 of (a_i + 3b_i) means adding the values of a_i plus three times b_i for i = 1 through 5.
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Interval Notation

Using Graphs to Extract Sequence Values

Graphs of sequences plot term indices on the x-axis and term values on the y-axis. To find specific terms like a_i or b_i, locate the point at x = i and read the corresponding y-value. This skill is crucial for evaluating sums involving terms from graphical data.
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Related Practice
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