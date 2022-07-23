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Ch. 8 - Sequences, Induction, and Probability
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. 8 - Sequences, Induction, and ProbabilityProblem 64
Chapter 9, Problem 64

Find a2 and a3 for each geometric sequence. 2, a2, a3, - 54

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Identify the terms of the geometric sequence given: the first term \(a_1 = 2\), the second term \(a_2\), the third term \(a_3\), and the fourth term \(a_4 = -54\).
Recall that in a geometric sequence, each term is found by multiplying the previous term by a common ratio \(r\). So, \(a_2 = a_1 \times r\), \(a_3 = a_2 \times r = a_1 \times r^2\), and \(a_4 = a_1 \times r^3\).
Use the known value of the fourth term to set up an equation: \(a_4 = a_1 \times r^3 = -54\). Substitute \(a_1 = 2\) to get \(2 \times r^3 = -54\).
Solve the equation \(2 \times r^3 = -54\) for \(r^3\) by dividing both sides by 2, then find \(r\) by taking the cube root of both sides.
Once you have the value of \(r\), calculate \(a_2\) using \(a_2 = 2 \times r\) and \(a_3\) using \(a_3 = 2 \times r^2\).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Geometric Sequence Definition

A geometric sequence is a list of numbers where each term after the first is found by multiplying the previous term by a constant called the common ratio. Understanding this definition helps identify the relationship between consecutive terms.
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Common Ratio Calculation

The common ratio (r) is found by dividing any term by its preceding term. Knowing how to calculate r allows you to find unknown terms in the sequence by multiplying the previous term by r.
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Term Formula for Geometric Sequences

The nth term of a geometric sequence is given by a_n = a_1 * r^(n-1), where a_1 is the first term and r is the common ratio. This formula is essential for finding specific terms like a2 and a3 when some terms are known.
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