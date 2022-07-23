Textbook Question
Solve: .
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Solve: .
In Exercises 81–85, use a calculator's factorial key to evaluate each expression.
Use a calculator's factorial key to evaluate each expression. (300/20)!
Write an equation in point-slope form and slope-intercept form for the line passing through (-2, -6) and perpendicular to the line whose equation is x − 3y+ 9 = 0.
Show that the sum of the first n positive odd integers,1 +3 +5 + ··· + (2n − 1), ... is n².
In Exercises 81–85, use a calculator's factorial key to evaluate each expression.