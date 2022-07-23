Textbook Question
In how many ways can five airplanes line up for departure on a runway?
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In how many ways can five airplanes line up for departure on a runway?
Show that the sum of the first n positive odd integers,1 +3 +5 + ··· + (2n − 1), ... is n².
Use a calculator's factorial key to evaluate each expression. 20!/(20−3)!
In Exercises 81–85, use a calculator's factorial key to evaluate each expression.
In the sequence 21,700, 23,172, 24,644, 26,116,... which term is 314,628?
Find the term in the expansion of (x2 + y2)5 containing x4 as a factor.