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Ch. 8 - Sequences, Induction, and Probability
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. 8 - Sequences, Induction, and ProbabilityProblem 82
Chapter 9, Problem 82

Use a calculator's factorial key to evaluate each expression. (300/20)!

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Identify the expression to evaluate: \(\left( \frac{300}{20} \right)!\).
Simplify the fraction inside the factorial: calculate \(\frac{300}{20}\).
Once simplified, rewrite the expression as \(n!\), where \(n\) is the result from the previous step.
Recall that the factorial function \(n!\) means the product of all positive integers from 1 up to \(n\), i.e., \(n! = n \times (n-1) \times (n-2) \times \cdots \times 1\).
Use a calculator's factorial key to compute the value of \(n!\) based on the simplified integer \(n\).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Factorial Function

The factorial of a non-negative integer n, denoted n!, is the product of all positive integers from 1 to n. For example, 5! = 5 × 4 × 3 × 2 × 1 = 120. Factorials grow very quickly and are commonly used in permutations, combinations, and probability.
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Order of Operations

Order of operations dictates the sequence in which parts of a mathematical expression are evaluated. In the expression (300/20)!, you first perform the division inside the parentheses, then apply the factorial to the result. This ensures accurate calculation.
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Using a Calculator's Factorial Key

Many scientific calculators have a factorial function, often labeled as 'n!'. To evaluate expressions like (300/20)!, you first compute the division, then use the factorial key on the resulting integer. This simplifies calculations of large factorials.
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