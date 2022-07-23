Textbook Question
In Exercises 11–16, a die is rolled. Find the probability of getting a number greater than 4.
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In Exercises 11–16, a die is rolled. Find the probability of getting a number greater than 4.
Use mathematical induction to prove that each statement is true for every positive integer n. 3 + 7 + 11 + ... + (4n - 1) = n(2n + 1)
Use the Binomial Theorem to expand each binomial and express the result in simplified form.
Use the formula for nCr to evaluate each expression. 5C0
The sequences in Exercises 13–18 are defined using recursion formulas. Write the first four terms of each sequence. a1=3 and an=4an-1 for n≥2
Use the formula for the general term (the nth term) of a geometric sequence to find the indicated term of each sequence with the given first term, a1 and common ratio, r. Find a8 when a1 = 1 000 000, r = 0.1