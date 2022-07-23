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Ch. 8 - Sequences, Induction, and Probability
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. 8 - Sequences, Induction, and ProbabilityProblem 15
Chapter 9, Problem 15

The sequences in Exercises 13–18 are defined using recursion formulas. Write the first four terms of each sequence. a1=3 and an=4an-1 for n≥2

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Identify the given recursive formula: the first term is \(a_1 = 3\), and for \(n \geq 2\), the sequence is defined by \(a_n = 4a_{n-1}\).
Start by writing down the first term explicitly: \(a_1 = 3\).
Find the second term by substituting \(n=2\) into the recursive formula: \(a_2 = 4a_1\).
Find the third term by substituting \(n=3\): \(a_3 = 4a_2\).
Find the fourth term by substituting \(n=4\): \(a_4 = 4a_3\).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Recursive Sequence Definition

A recursive sequence is defined by specifying the first term(s) and a formula that relates each term to one or more previous terms. Understanding how to use the given formula to find subsequent terms is essential for generating the sequence.
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Substitution Method for Finding Terms

To find terms in a recursive sequence, substitute the previous term(s) into the recursive formula step-by-step. This process involves calculating each term based on the value of the term before it, starting from the initial term.
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Notation and Indexing in Sequences

Sequences use subscript notation (aₙ) to denote the nth term. Understanding the indexing, especially the starting point (usually n=1), is crucial to correctly apply the recursive formula and list the terms in order.
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