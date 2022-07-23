Textbook Question
In Exercises 11–16, a die is rolled. Find the probability of getting a number greater than 4.
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In Exercises 11–16, a die is rolled. Find the probability of getting a number greater than 4.
Find the indicated term of the arithmetic sequence with first term, and common difference, d. Find a50 when a1 = 7, d = 5.
Find the indicated term of the arithmetic sequence with first term, , and common difference, d. Find a12 when a1 = -8, d = -2
Find the indicated term of the arithmetic sequence with first term, and common difference, d. Find a6 when a1 = 13, d = 4.
Use the formula for nCr to evaluate each expression. 5C0
Use the formula for the general term (the nth term) of a geometric sequence to find the indicated term of each sequence with the given first term, a1 and common ratio, r. Find a8 when a1 = 1 000 000, r = 0.1