Textbook Question
In Exercises 12–15, write the first six terms of each arithmetic sequence. a1 = 3/2, d = -1/2
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In Exercises 12–15, write the first six terms of each arithmetic sequence. a1 = 3/2, d = -1/2
In Exercises 11–16, a die is rolled. Find the probability of getting a number greater than 4.
Use mathematical induction to prove that each statement is true for every positive integer n. 3 + 7 + 11 + ... + (4n - 1) = n(2n + 1)
Find the indicated term of the arithmetic sequence with first term, and common difference, d. Find a6 when a1 = 13, d = 4.
Use the formula for nCr to evaluate each expression. 5C0
Use the formula for nCr to evaluate each expression. 4C4