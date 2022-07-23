Textbook Question
In Exercises 12–15, write the first six terms of each arithmetic sequence. a1 = 3/2, d = -1/2
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In Exercises 12–15, write the first six terms of each arithmetic sequence. a1 = 3/2, d = -1/2
In Exercises 11–16, a die is rolled. Find the probability of getting a number greater than 4.
Use the Binomial Theorem to expand each binomial and express the result in simplified form.
Find the indicated term of the arithmetic sequence with first term, and common difference, d. Find a6 when a1 = 13, d = 4.
Write the first six terms of each arithmetic sequence. an = an-1 -0.4, a1 = 1.6
Use the formula for nCr to evaluate each expression. 4C4