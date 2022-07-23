Textbook Question
Use mathematical induction to prove that each statement is true for every positive integer n. 3 + 7 + 11 + ... + (4n - 1) = n(2n + 1)
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Use mathematical induction to prove that each statement is true for every positive integer n. 3 + 7 + 11 + ... + (4n - 1) = n(2n + 1)
Use the Binomial Theorem to expand each binomial and express the result in simplified form.
Find the indicated term of the arithmetic sequence with first term, and common difference, d. Find a6 when a1 = 13, d = 4.
Use the formula for nCr to evaluate each expression. 5C0
The sequences in Exercises 13–18 are defined using recursion formulas. Write the first four terms of each sequence. a1=3 and an=4an-1 for n≥2
Use the formula for nCr to evaluate each expression. 4C4