Use mathematical induction to prove that the statement is true for every positive integer n. 1 + 4 + 4^2 + ... + 4^(n-1) = ((4^n)-1)/3
Let {an} = - 5, 10, - 20, 40, ..., {bn} = 10, - 5, - 20, - 35, ..., {cn} = - 2, 1, - 1/2, 1/4 Find a10 + b10.
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Key Concepts
Sequences and Terms
Arithmetic and Geometric Sequences
Finding the nth Term Formula
Find the middle term in the expansion of (3/x + x/3)10
Use the formula for nCr to solve Exercises 49–56. To win at LOTTO in the state of Florida, one must correctly select 6 numbers from a collection of 53 numbers (1 through 53). The order in which the selection is made does not matter. How many different selections are possible?
Use mathematical induction to prove that the statement is true for every positive integer n. 5 + 10 + 15 + ... + 5n = (5n(n+1))/2
Express each sum using summation notation. Use a lower limit of summation of your choice and k for the index of summation. a+ar+ar2+⋯+ ar12
Use the graphs of the arithmetic sequences {a} and {b} to solve Exercises 51-58. Find the difference between the sum of the first 14 terms of {bn} and the sum of the first 14 terms of {an}.