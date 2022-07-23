Textbook Question
Evaluate the expression. *permutation notation* the number of permutations 9 things taken 5 at a time (sub 9)P(sub 5)
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Evaluate the expression. *permutation notation* the number of permutations 9 things taken 5 at a time (sub 9)P(sub 5)
Find the term indicated in the expansion. (2x-3)^6; fifth term
In Exercises 61–68, use the graphs of and to find each indicated sum.
Evaluate the expression. *permutation notation* the number of permutations 8 things taken 3 at a time (sub 8)P(sub 3)
In Exercises 61–68, use the graphs of and to find each indicated sum.
In Exercises 61–68, use the graphs of and to find each indicated sum.