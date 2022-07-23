Binomial Theorem

The Binomial Theorem provides a formula for expanding expressions of the form (a + b)^n, where n is a non-negative integer. It states that (a + b)^n can be expressed as the sum of terms in the form of C(n, k) * a^(n-k) * b^k, where C(n, k) is the binomial coefficient. This theorem is essential for determining the coefficients and terms in the expansion of binomials.