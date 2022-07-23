Term Position in Binomial Expansion

In the expansion of (a + b)^n, the k-th term can be found using the formula T(k) = C(n, k-1) * a^(n-(k-1)) * b^(k-1). The position of the term is crucial, as it determines the powers of a and b in that term. For the fifth term, k would be 5, allowing us to apply the formula to find the specific term in the expansion.