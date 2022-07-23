Textbook Question
Use the Binomial Theorem to expand the binomial and express the result in simplified form. ((x^2)-1)^4
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Use the Binomial Theorem to expand the binomial and express the result in simplified form. ((x^2)-1)^4
Write the first three terms in the binomial expansion, expressing the result in simplified form. (x-3)^9
Find the term indicated in the expansion. (2x-3)^6; fifth term
In Exercises 61–68, use the graphs of and to find each indicated sum.
Evaluate the expression. *permutation notation* the number of permutations 8 things taken 3 at a time (sub 8)P(sub 3)
In Exercises 61–68, use the graphs of and to find each indicated sum.