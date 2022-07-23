Permutations

Permutations refer to the different ways in which a set of items can be arranged or ordered. In mathematics, the number of permutations of 'n' items taken 'r' at a time is calculated using the formula P(n, r) = n! / (n - r)!, where 'n!' denotes the factorial of 'n'. This concept is crucial for understanding how to count arrangements when the order of selection matters.