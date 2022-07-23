Textbook Question
Perform the indicated computations. Write the answers in scientific notation. If necessary, round the decimal factor in your scientific notation answer to two decimal places.
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Perform the indicated computations. Write the answers in scientific notation. If necessary, round the decimal factor in your scientific notation answer to two decimal places.
Factor completely, or state that the polynomial is prime.
Factor completely, or state that the polynomial is prime.
Evaluate each expression without using a calculator. 16-6/2
In Exercises 65–92, factor completely, or state that the polynomial is prime. x2y−16y+32−2x2
In Exercises 83–90, perform the indicated operations. Simplify the result, if possible.