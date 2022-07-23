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Ch. P - Fundamental Concepts of Algebra
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. P - Fundamental Concepts of AlgebraProblem 90
Chapter 1, Problem 90

Evaluate each expression without using a calculator. 16-6/2

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1
Recognize that the expression is an exponentiation with a negative fractional exponent: \(16^{\left(-\frac{6}{2}\right)}\).
Simplify the exponent by dividing the numerator by the denominator: \(-\frac{6}{2} = -3\), so the expression becomes \(16^{-3}\).
Recall that a negative exponent means taking the reciprocal: \(a^{-n} = \frac{1}{a^n}\). So, rewrite \(16^{-3}\) as \(\frac{1}{16^3}\).
Express 16 as a power of 2, since 16 is \$2^4\(, so \)16^3\( becomes \)(2^4)^3$.
Use the power of a power rule: \((a^m)^n = a^{m \times n}\), so \((2^4)^3 = 2^{4 \times 3} = 2^{12}\). Therefore, the expression is \(\frac{1}{2^{12}}\).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Negative Exponents

A negative exponent indicates the reciprocal of the base raised to the corresponding positive exponent. For example, a^(-n) = 1 / a^n. This concept allows rewriting expressions with negative powers into fractions for easier evaluation.
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Exponentiation of Powers

When raising a power to another power, multiply the exponents: (a^m)^n = a^(m*n). This rule simplifies expressions like 16^(-6/2) by combining the exponent terms before evaluating the base.
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Simplifying Base Numbers

Expressing the base as a power of a smaller number can simplify calculations. For example, 16 can be written as 2^4, which helps in applying exponent rules more easily and evaluating the expression without a calculator.
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