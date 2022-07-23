Textbook Question
Add or subtract terms whenever possible.
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Add or subtract terms whenever possible.
List all numbers from the given set that are a. natural numbers, b. whole numbers, c. integers, d. rational numbers, e. irrational numbers, f. real numbers. {-9, -4/5, 0, 0.25, √3, 9.2, √100}
Perform the indicated operation and write the answer in decimal notation.
List all numbers from the given set that are a. natural numbers, b. whole numbers, c. integers, d. rational numbers, e. irrational numbers, f. real numbers. {-11, -5/6, 0, 0.75, √5, π, √64}
Simplify each exponential expression in Exercises 23–64.
In Exercises 15–58, find each product. (4x2+5x)(4x2−5x)