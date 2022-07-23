Evaluate each exponential expression in Exercises 1–22. 38/343^8/3^4

Textbook Question
In Exercises 17–38, factor each trinomial, or state that the trinomial is prime. x2+8x+15
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In Exercises 17–38, factor each trinomial, or state that the trinomial is prime. x2+8x+15
The formula C=5/9(F-32) expresses the relationship between Fahrenheit temperature, F, and Celsius temperature, C. In Exercises 17–18, use the formula to convert the given Fahrenheit temperature to its equivalent temperature on the Celsius scale. 50 °F
State the name of the property illustrated: (3 • 7) + (4 • 7) = (4 • 7) + (3 •7)
In Exercises 15–58, find each product. (2x−3)(x2−3x+5)
In Exercises 15–32, multiply or divide as indicated. (x2−4)/(x2−4x+4) ⋅ (2x−4)/(x+2)
Multiply or divide as indicated.