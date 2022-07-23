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Ch. P - Fundamental Concepts of Algebra
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. P - Fundamental Concepts of AlgebraProblem 61
Chapter 1, Problem 61

Evaluate each algebraic expression for x = 2 and y= -5. |x+y|

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Identify the given values: \(x = 2\) and \(y = -5\).
Substitute the values of \(x\) and \(y\) into the expression \(|x + y|\) to get \(|2 + (-5)|\).
Simplify inside the absolute value by performing the addition: \(2 + (-5) = 2 - 5\).
Calculate the result of the addition inside the absolute value: \(2 - 5 = -3\).
Evaluate the absolute value of the result: \(|-3|\), which is the distance from zero on the number line.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Substitution in Algebraic Expressions

Substitution involves replacing variables in an expression with given numerical values. This process allows you to evaluate the expression by performing arithmetic operations with the substituted numbers.
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Absolute Value

The absolute value of a number is its distance from zero on the number line, always expressed as a non-negative value. For example, |x + y| means you first compute x + y, then take the absolute value of the result.
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Parabolas as Conic Sections Example 1

Order of Operations

Order of operations dictates the sequence in which parts of an expression are evaluated, typically parentheses first, then addition or subtraction, followed by multiplication or division. Correctly applying this ensures accurate evaluation of expressions like |x + y|.
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