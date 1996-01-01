College Algebra
Recent Channels
College Algebra
Chemistry
General Chemistry
Organic Chemistry
Analytical Chemistry
GOB Chemistry
Biochemistry
Biology
General Biology
Microbiology
Anatomy & Physiology
Genetics
Cell Biology
Math
College Algebra
Trigonometry
Precalculus
Physics
Physics
Business
Microeconomics
Macroeconomics
Financial Accounting
Social Science
Psychology
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.
Back
1. Fundamental Concepts of Algebra
Radicals and Rational Exponents
Add and Subtract Square Roots
Problem
Simplify the radical expressions in Exercises 58 - 62. ∜(32x^5)/∜(16x) (Assume that x > 0.)
Show Answer
Similar Solution
3m
Play a video:
Next question
Related Videos
Related Practice
Example: Add and Subtract Square Roots Containing Variables
by Mathispower4u
124 views
Adding & Subtracting Radical Expressions
by Marty Brandl
45 views
Click to get Pearson+ app
Download the Mobile app
Terms of use
Privacy
Cookies
Do not sell my personal information
Accessibility
Patent notice
© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.