College Algebra2. Equations and InequalitiesModels and ApplicationsUse Linear Equations to Solve Problems
Problem 63
Textbook Question

In the metric system of weights and measures, temperature is measured in degrees Celsius (°C) instead of degrees Fahrenheit (°F). To convert between the two systems, we use the equations. C =5/9 (F-32) and F = 9/5C+32. In each exercise, convert to the other system. Round answers to the nearest tenth of a degree if necessary. 50°F

