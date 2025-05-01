Problem 3
Match the equation in Column I with its solution(s) in Column II. x2 + 5 = 0
Problem 4
Match the equation in Column I with its solution(s) in Column II. x2 - 5 = 0
Problem 9
Use Choices A–D to answer each question. A. 3x2 - 17x - 6 = 0 B. (2x + 5)2 = 7 C. x2 + x = 12 D. (3x - 1)(x - 7) = 0 Which equation is set up for direct use of the zero-factor property? Solve it.
Problem 10
Use Choices A–D to answer each question. A. 3x2 - 17x - 6 = 0 B. (2x + 5)2 = 7 C. x2 + x = 12 D. (3x - 1)(x - 7) = 0 Which equation is set up for direct use of the square root property? Solve it.
Problem 11
Use Choices A–D to answer each question. A. 3x2 - 17x - 6 = 0 B. (2x + 5)2 = 7 C. x2 + x = 12 D. (3x - 1)(x - 7) = 0 Only one of the equations does not require Step 1 of the method for completing the square described in this section. Which one is it? Solve it.
Problem 13
Solve each equation using the zero-factor property. x2 - 5x + 6 = 0
Problem 14
Solve each equation using the zero-factor property. x2 + 2x - 8 = 0
Problem 16
Solve each equation using the zero-factor property. 2x2 - x = 15
Problem 18
Solve each equation using the zero-factor property. -6x2 + 7x = -10
Problem 20
Solve each equation using the zero-factor property. x2 - 64 = 0
Problem 22
Solve each equation using the zero-factor property. 9x2 - 12x + 4 = 0
Problem 24
Solve each equation using the zero-factor property. 36x2 + 60x + 25 = 0
Problem 27
Solve each equation using the square root property. 27 - x2 = 0
Problem 28
Solve each equation using the square root property. 48 - x2 = 0
Problem 30
Solve each equation using the square root property. x2 = -400
Problem 32
Solve each equation using the square root property. (4x + 1)2 = 20
Problem 34
Solve each equation using the square root property. (x - 4)2 = -5
Problem 36
Solve each equation using the square root property. (-2x + 5)2 = -8
Problem 38
Solve each equation using completing the square. x2 - 7x + 12 = 0
Problem 41
Solve each equation using completing the square. x2 - 2x - 2 = 0
Problem 43
Solve each equation using completing the square. 2x2 + x = 10
Problem 44
Solve each equation using completing the square. 3x2 + 2x = 5
Problem 45
Solve each equation using completing the square. -2x2 + 4x + 3 = 0
Problem 46
Solve each equation using completing the square. -3x2 + 6x + 5 = 0
Problem 48
Solve each equation using completing the square. 3x2 - 9x + 7 = 0
Problem 51
Solve each equation using the quadratic formula. x2 - x - 1 = 0
Problem 52
Solve each equation using the quadratic formula. x2 - 3x - 2 = 0
Problem 53
Solve each equation using the quadratic formula. x2 - 6x = -7
Problem 55
Solve each equation using the quadratic formula. x2 = 2x - 5
Problem 57
Solve each equation using the quadratic formula. -4x2 = -12x + 11
Ch. 1 - Equations and Inequalities
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