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Ch. 1 - Equations and Inequalities
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. 1 - Equations and InequalitiesProblem 24
Chapter 2, Problem 24

Perform each operation. Write answers in standard form. (-8+2i)(-1+i)

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Recall that to multiply two complex numbers, you use the distributive property (FOIL method): multiply each term in the first complex number by each term in the second complex number.
Write the expression explicitly: \((-8 + 2i)(-1 + i)\).
Multiply the terms: \((-8)(-1)\), \((-8)(i)\), \((2i)(-1)\), and \((2i)(i)\) separately.
Combine the results: \((-8)(-1) + (-8)(i) + (2i)(-1) + (2i)(i)\).
Simplify each term and remember that \(i^2 = -1\), then combine like terms (real parts together and imaginary parts together) to write the answer in standard form \(a + bi\).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Complex Number Multiplication

Multiplying complex numbers involves using the distributive property (FOIL method) to expand the product of two binomials. Each term is multiplied, remembering that i² equals -1, which simplifies the expression.
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Standard Form of a Complex Number

The standard form of a complex number is written as a + bi, where a is the real part and b is the imaginary coefficient. After multiplication, the result should be simplified and expressed in this form.
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Properties of the Imaginary Unit i

The imaginary unit i is defined by i² = -1. This property is essential when simplifying expressions involving i, as it allows conversion of i² terms into real numbers, facilitating the simplification of complex number products.
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