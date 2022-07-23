Textbook Question
Perform each operation. Write answers in standard form. (5-11i)(5+11i)
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Perform each operation. Write answers in standard form. (5-11i)(5+11i)
Write each number as the product of a real number and i. √-10
Perform each operation. Write answers in standard form. (-8+2i)(-1+i)
Solve each inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. -(2/3)x-(1/6)x+(2/3)(x+1)≤4/3
Solve each equation. -4(2x-6) +8x= 5x+24+x
Solve each equation. 3/(x2+x-2) - 1/(x2-1) = 7/(2x2+6x+4)