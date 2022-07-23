Textbook Question
Perform each operation. Write answers in standard form. (5-11i)(5+11i)
935
views
1
rank
Perform each operation. Write answers in standard form. (5-11i)(5+11i)
Dimensions of a Rug. Zachary wants to buy a rug for a room that is 12 ft wide and 15 ft long. He wants to leave a uniform strip of floor around the rug. He can afford to buy 108 ft2 of carpeting. What dimensions should the rug have?
Perform each operation. Write answers in standard form. (-8+2i)(-1+i)
Solve each equation using the zero-factor property. 36x2 + 60x + 25 = 0
Solve each equation. -4(2x-6) +8x= 5x+24+x
Solve each equation. 3/(x2+x-2) - 1/(x2-1) = 7/(2x2+6x+4)