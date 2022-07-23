Solve each equation. 3/(x2+x-2) - 1/(x2-1) = 7/(2x2+6x+4)

Textbook Question
Solve each problem. See Example 2. In the Apple Hill Fun Run, Mary runs at 7 mph, Janet at 5 mph. If they start at the same time, how long will it be before they are 1.5 mi apart?
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Solve each problem. See Example 2. In the Apple Hill Fun Run, Mary runs at 7 mph, Janet at 5 mph. If they start at the same time, how long will it be before they are 1.5 mi apart?
Write each number as the product of a real number and i. √-10
Perform each operation. Write answers in standard form. (-8+2i)(-1+i)
Solve each equation using the zero-factor property. 36x2 + 60x + 25 = 0
Solve each inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. -(2/3)x-(1/6)x+(2/3)(x+1)≤4/3
Solve each equation. 0.2x - 0.5 = 0.1x+7