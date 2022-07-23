Skip to main content
Ch. 1 - Equations and Inequalities
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. 1 - Equations and InequalitiesProblem 23
Chapter 2, Problem 23

Solve each equation. 0.2x - 0.5 = 0.1x+7

Verified step by step guidance
1
Start by writing down the given equation: \(0.2x - 0.5 = 0.1x + 7\).
To isolate the variable terms on one side, subtract \$0.1x$ from both sides: \(0.2x - 0.1x - 0.5 = 7\).
Simplify the left side by combining like terms: \((0.2x - 0.1x) - 0.5 = 7\) becomes \(0.1x - 0.5 = 7\).
Next, add \(0.5\) to both sides to move the constant term: \(0.1x = 7 + 0.5\).
Finally, divide both sides by \(0.1\) to solve for \(x\): \(x = \frac{7 + 0.5}{0.1}\).

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Solving Linear Equations

Solving linear equations involves finding the value of the variable that makes the equation true. This typically requires isolating the variable on one side by performing inverse operations such as addition, subtraction, multiplication, or division.
Recommended video:
04:02
Solving Linear Equations with Fractions

Combining Like Terms

Combining like terms means simplifying expressions by adding or subtracting terms that have the same variable raised to the same power. This step helps to reduce the equation to a simpler form, making it easier to solve.
Recommended video:
5:22
Combinations

Working with Decimals in Equations

When solving equations with decimals, it is important to carefully perform arithmetic operations to maintain accuracy. Understanding how to add, subtract, multiply, and divide decimals ensures correct manipulation of terms during the solution process.
Recommended video:
05:21
Restrictions on Rational Equations
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Solve each problem. See Example 2. In the Apple Hill Fun Run, Mary runs at 7 mph, Janet at 5 mph. If they start at the same time, how long will it be before they are 1.5 mi apart?

707
views
Textbook Question

Solve each inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. (1/3)x+(2/5)x-(1/2)(x+3)≤1/10

777
views
Textbook Question

Dimensions of a Parking Lot. A parking lot has a rectangular area of 40,000 yd2. The length is 200 yd more than twice the width. Find the dimensions of the lot.

1190
views
Textbook Question

Write each number as the product of a real number and i. √-10

1667
views
Textbook Question

Perform each operation. Write answers in standard form. (-8+2i)(-1+i)

822
views
1
rank
Textbook Question

Solve each equation. 3/(x2+x-2) - 1/(x2-1) = 7/(2x2+6x+4)

585
views