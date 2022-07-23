Textbook Question
Solve each problem. See Example 2. In the Apple Hill Fun Run, Mary runs at 7 mph, Janet at 5 mph. If they start at the same time, how long will it be before they are 1.5 mi apart?
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Solve each problem. See Example 2. In the Apple Hill Fun Run, Mary runs at 7 mph, Janet at 5 mph. If they start at the same time, how long will it be before they are 1.5 mi apart?
Dimensions of a Parking Lot. A parking lot has a rectangular area of 40,000 yd2. The length is 200 yd more than twice the width. Find the dimensions of the lot.
Write each number as the product of a real number and i. √-10
Solve each equation using the zero-factor property. 9x2 - 12x + 4 = 0
Solve each equation. (1/15)(2x+5) = (1/9)(x+2)
Solve each equation. 0.2x - 0.5 = 0.1x+7