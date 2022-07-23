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Ch. 2 - Graphs and Functions
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. 2 - Graphs and FunctionsProblem 40
Chapter 3, Problem 40

Graph each equation. 3y = x

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Rewrite the given equation \(3y = x\) in slope-intercept form \(y = mx + b\) by isolating \(y\). Divide both sides of the equation by 3 to get \(y = \frac{x}{3}\).
Identify the slope \(m\) and the y-intercept \(b\) from the equation \(y = \frac{1}{3}x + 0\). Here, the slope \(m = \frac{1}{3}\) and the y-intercept \(b = 0\).
Plot the y-intercept on the coordinate plane. Since \(b = 0\), plot the point at the origin \((0,0)\).
Use the slope \(\frac{1}{3}\) to find another point. From the y-intercept, move up 1 unit and right 3 units to plot the second point \((3,1)\).
Draw a straight line through the two points \((0,0)\) and \((3,1)\). This line represents the graph of the equation \(3y = x\).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Understanding Linear Equations

A linear equation represents a straight line when graphed on the coordinate plane. It typically has the form y = mx + b, where m is the slope and b is the y-intercept. Recognizing that 3y = x can be rewritten into this form helps in graphing the line.
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Slope and Intercept

The slope indicates the steepness and direction of a line, calculated as the ratio of vertical change to horizontal change. The y-intercept is the point where the line crosses the y-axis. Identifying these from the equation allows for accurate plotting of the line.
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Graphing on the Coordinate Plane

Graphing involves plotting points that satisfy the equation and connecting them to form the line. Understanding how to find points by substituting values for x or y and using the slope and intercept to guide the drawing is essential for visualizing the equation.
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Graphs and Coordinates - Example
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Find the coordinates of the other endpoint of each line segment, given its midpoint and one endpoint. See Example 5(b).

midpoint (6a,6b)(6a, 6b), endpoint (3a,5b)(3a, 5b)

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Textbook Question

Describe the graph of each equation as a circle, a point, or nonexistent. If it is a circle, give the center and radius. If it is a point, give the coordinates. x2+y2-2x+12y-12=0

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Textbook Question

Give a rule for each piecewise-defined function. Also give the domain and range.

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Textbook Question

Determine whether each relation defines y as a function of x. Give the domain and range. x-y<4

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Textbook Question

Plot each point, and then plot the points that are symmetric to the given point with respect to the (a) x-axis, (b) y-axis, and (c) origin. (-4, -2)

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Textbook Question

Find the slope and y-intercept of each line, and graph it. x+2y = -4

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