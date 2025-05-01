Textbook Question
Find the coordinates of the other endpoint of each line segment, given its midpoint and one endpoint. See Example 5(b).
midpoint , endpoint
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Find the coordinates of the other endpoint of each line segment, given its midpoint and one endpoint. See Example 5(b).
midpoint , endpoint
Graph each equation. 3y = x
Graph each equation. ƒ(x) = x
Determine whether each relation defines y as a function of x. Give the domain and range. x-y<4
Plot each point, and then plot the points that are symmetric to the given point with respect to the (a) x-axis, (b) y-axis, and (c) origin. (-4, -2)
Find the slope and y-intercept of each line, and graph it. x+2y = -4