Textbook Question
Find the slope of the line satisfying the given conditions. through (2, -1) and (-3, -3)
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Find the slope of the line satisfying the given conditions. through (2, -1) and (-3, -3)
Find the coordinates of the other endpoint of each line segment, given its midpoint and one endpoint. See Example 5(b).
midpoint , endpoint
Graph each equation. 3y = x
Graph each equation. ƒ(x) = x
Give a rule for each piecewise-defined function. Also give the domain and range.
Plot each point, and then plot the points that are symmetric to the given point with respect to the (a) x-axis, (b) y-axis, and (c) origin. (-4, -2)