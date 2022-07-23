What happens to y if y varies directly as x, and x is halved?

Textbook Question
Connecting Graphs with Equations Find a quadratic function f having the graph shown. (Hint: See the Note following Example 3.)
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Connecting Graphs with Equations Find a quadratic function f having the graph shown. (Hint: See the Note following Example 3.)
Solve each rational inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. (x - 1)/(x - 4) > 0
Find a polynomial function ƒ(x) of degree 3 with real coefficients that satisfies the given conditions. Zeros of -2, 1, and 0; ƒ(-1)=-1
For each polynomial function, identify its graph from choices A–F.
For each polynomial function, identify its graph from choices A–F. ƒ(x)=(x-2)2(x-5)
Solve each rational inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. (x + 1)/(x - 5) > 0