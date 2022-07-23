Use the intermediate value theorem to show that each polynomial function has a real zero between the numbers given. ƒ(x)=x4-4x3-x+3; 0.5 and 1
Ch. 3 - Polynomial and Rational Functions
Chapter 4, Problem 53
Identify any vertical, horizontal, or oblique asymptotes in the graph of y=ƒ(x). State the domain of ƒ.
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Step 1: Identify the vertical asymptote by observing where the graph approaches a vertical line but never crosses it. In the graph, the vertical asymptote is at \(x = 7\), indicated by the dashed blue vertical line.
Step 2: Identify the horizontal asymptote by looking for a horizontal line that the graph approaches as \(x\) goes to positive or negative infinity. The graph approaches the horizontal line \(y = 6\) (green dashed line) as \(x\) goes to both positive and negative infinity.
Step 3: Check for any oblique (slant) asymptotes by seeing if the graph approaches a non-horizontal, non-vertical line as \(x\) goes to infinity. In this graph, there is no oblique asymptote since the graph approaches a horizontal line instead.
Step 4: State the domain of the function \(f\). Since there is a vertical asymptote at \(x = 7\), the function is undefined at this point. Therefore, the domain is all real numbers except \(x = 7\), which can be written as \((-\infty, 7) \cup (7, \infty)\).
Step 5: Summarize the asymptotes and domain: Vertical asymptote at \(x = 7\), horizontal asymptote at \(y = 6\), no oblique asymptote, and domain \((-\infty, 7) \cup (7, \infty)\).
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Vertical Asymptotes
Vertical asymptotes occur where the function approaches infinity or negative infinity as the input approaches a specific value. They often correspond to values that make the denominator of a rational function zero, indicating points where the function is undefined.
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Horizontal and Oblique Asymptotes
Horizontal asymptotes describe the behavior of a function as the input approaches positive or negative infinity, showing the value the function approaches. Oblique asymptotes occur when the function approaches a slanted line, typically when the degree of the numerator is one more than the denominator in a rational function.
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Domain of a Function
The domain of a function is the set of all input values for which the function is defined. For rational functions, the domain excludes values that cause division by zero, often corresponding to vertical asymptotes.
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