Textbook Question
Identify any vertical, horizontal, or oblique asymptotes in the graph of y=ƒ(x). State the domain of ƒ.
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Identify any vertical, horizontal, or oblique asymptotes in the graph of y=ƒ(x). State the domain of ƒ.
Find a polynomial function ƒ(x) of degree 3 with real coefficients that satisfies the given conditions. Zeros of -3, 1, and 4; ƒ(2)=30
Graph each polynomial function. ƒ(x)=-2x4+7x3-4x2-4x
For each polynomial function, find all zeros and their multiplicities.
Work each problem. Which function has a graph that does not have a horizontal asymptote?
A. ƒ(x)=(2x-7)/(x+3)
B. ƒ(x)=3x/(x2-9)
C. ƒ(x)=(x2-9)/(x+3)
D. ƒ(x)=(x+5)/(x+2)(x-3)
Use synthetic division to determine whether the given number k is a zero of the polynomial function. If it is not, give the value of ƒ(k). ƒ(x) = x3 +7x2 + 10x; k=0