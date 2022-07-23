Textbook Question
For each polynomial function, find all zeros and their multiplicities.
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For each polynomial function, find all zeros and their multiplicities.
Use synthetic division to determine whether the given number k is a zero of the polynomial function. If it is not, give the value of ƒ(k). ƒ(x) = 2x3 - 6x2 -9x + 4; k=1
Work each problem. Which function has a graph that does not have a vertical asymptote?
A. ƒ(x)=1/(x2+2)
B. ƒ(x)=1/(x2-2)
C. ƒ(x)=3/x2
D. ƒ(x)=(2x+1)/(x-8)
Graph each polynomial function. ƒ(x)=-2x4+7x3-4x2-4x
Connecting Graphs with Equations Find a quadratic function f having the graph shown. (Hint: See the Note following Example 3.)
For each polynomial function, find all zeros and their multiplicities.