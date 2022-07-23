Textbook Question
For each polynomial function, find all zeros and their multiplicities.
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For each polynomial function, find all zeros and their multiplicities.
Work each problem. Which function has a graph that does not have a vertical asymptote?
A. ƒ(x)=1/(x2+2)
B. ƒ(x)=1/(x2-2)
C. ƒ(x)=3/x2
D. ƒ(x)=(2x+1)/(x-8)
Graph each polynomial function. ƒ(x)=-2x4+7x3-4x2-4x
For each polynomial function, find all zeros and their multiplicities.
Work each problem. Which function has a graph that does not have a horizontal asymptote?
A. ƒ(x)=(2x-7)/(x+3)
B. ƒ(x)=3x/(x2-9)
C. ƒ(x)=(x2-9)/(x+3)
D. ƒ(x)=(x+5)/(x+2)(x-3)
Use the intermediate value theorem to show that each polynomial function has a real zero between the numbers given. ƒ(x)=2x4-4x2+4x-8; 1 and 2