Work each problem. Choices A–D below show the four ways in which the graph of a rational function can approach the vertical line x=2 as an asymptote. Identify the graph of each rational function defined in parts (a) – (d).
For each polynomial function, find all zeros and their multiplicities.
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Key Concepts
Polynomial Zeros
Multiplicity of Zeros
Factoring and Solving Quadratic Expressions
Use synthetic division to determine whether the given number k is a zero of the polynomial function. If it is not, give the value of ƒ(k). ƒ(x) = 2x3 - 6x2 -9x + 4; k=1
Work each problem. Choices A–D below show the four ways in which the graph of a rational function can approach the vertical line x=2 as an asymptote. Identify the graph of each rational function defined in parts (a) – (d).
Work each problem. Which function has a graph that does not have a vertical asymptote?
A. ƒ(x)=1/(x2+2)
B. ƒ(x)=1/(x2-2)
C. ƒ(x)=3/x2
D. ƒ(x)=(2x+1)/(x-8)
Connecting Graphs with Equations Find a quadratic function f having the graph shown. (Hint: See the Note following Example 3.)
Use the intermediate value theorem to show that each polynomial function has a real zero between the numbers given. ƒ(x)=2x4-4x2+4x-8; 1 and 2