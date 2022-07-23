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Ch. 3 - Polynomial and Rational Functions
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. 3 - Polynomial and Rational FunctionsProblem 51
Chapter 4, Problem 51

For each polynomial function, find all zeros and their multiplicities. ƒ(x)=(x2+x2)5(x1+3)2ƒ(x)=(x^2+x-2)^5(x-1+\(\sqrt\)3)^2

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Start by identifying the factors of the polynomial function: \(f(x) = (x^2 + x - 2)^5 (x - 1 + \sqrt{3})^2\).
Find the zeros of the first factor \(x^2 + x - 2\) by solving the quadratic equation \(x^2 + x - 2 = 0\). Use factoring, completing the square, or the quadratic formula.
Once you find the roots of \(x^2 + x - 2 = 0\), note that each root has a multiplicity of 5 because the entire quadratic factor is raised to the 5th power.
Next, find the zero of the second factor \(x - 1 + \sqrt{3} = 0\) by isolating \(x\), which gives \(x = 1 - \sqrt{3}\). This zero has a multiplicity of 2 since the factor is squared.
List all zeros found along with their multiplicities: the roots from the quadratic factor each with multiplicity 5, and the root from the linear factor with multiplicity 2.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Polynomial Zeros

Zeros of a polynomial are the values of x that make the polynomial equal to zero. Finding zeros involves solving the equation f(x) = 0, which can be done by factoring or using other algebraic methods. Each zero corresponds to a root of the polynomial.
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Multiplicity of Zeros

Multiplicity refers to how many times a particular zero appears as a factor in the polynomial. If a factor is raised to a power n, the zero associated with that factor has multiplicity n. Multiplicity affects the graph's behavior at the zero.
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Factoring and Solving Quadratic Expressions

Factoring quadratic expressions like x^2 + x - 2 helps find zeros by rewriting the polynomial as a product of linear factors. Solving these factors set to zero gives the roots. Recognizing and factoring quadratics is essential for breaking down complex polynomials.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Work each problem. Choices A–D below show the four ways in which the graph of a rational function can approach the vertical line x=2 as an asymptote. Identify the graph of each rational function defined in parts (a) – (d). ƒ(x)=1/(x2)ƒ(x)=-1/(x-2)

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Textbook Question

Use synthetic division to determine whether the given number k is a zero of the polynomial function. If it is not, give the value of ƒ(k). ƒ(x) = 2x3 - 6x2 -9x + 4; k=1

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Textbook Question

Work each problem. Choices A–D below show the four ways in which the graph of a rational function can approach the vertical line x=2 as an asymptote. Identify the graph of each rational function defined in parts (a) – (d). ƒ(x)=1/(x2)2ƒ(x)=-1/(x-2)^2

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Textbook Question

Work each problem. Which function has a graph that does not have a vertical asymptote?

A. ƒ(x)=1/(x2+2)

B. ƒ(x)=1/(x2-2)

C. ƒ(x)=3/x2

D. ƒ(x)=(2x+1)/(x-8)

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Textbook Question

Connecting Graphs with Equations Find a quadratic function f having the graph shown. (Hint: See the Note following Example 3.)

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Textbook Question

Use the intermediate value theorem to show that each polynomial function has a real zero between the numbers given. ƒ(x)=2x4-4x2+4x-8; 1 and 2

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