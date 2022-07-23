Skip to main content
Ch. 3 - Polynomial and Rational Functions
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. 3 - Polynomial and Rational FunctionsProblem 51
Chapter 4, Problem 51

Connecting Graphs with Equations Find a quadratic function f having the graph shown. (Hint: See the Note following Example 3.)

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the vertex of the quadratic function from the graph. Here, the vertex is given as (3, -9).
Recall the vertex form of a quadratic function: \(f(x) = a(x - h)^2 + k\), where \((h, k)\) is the vertex.
Substitute the vertex coordinates into the vertex form: \(f(x) = a(x - 3)^2 - 9\).
Use another point on the graph to find the value of \(a\). For example, if the graph passes through the point (0, 0), substitute \(x = 0\) and \(f(x) = 0\) into the equation and solve for \(a\).
Once \(a\) is found, write the final quadratic function in vertex form using the values of \(a\), \(h\), and \(k\).

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
4m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Vertex Form of a Quadratic Function

The vertex form of a quadratic function is f(x) = a(x - h)^2 + k, where (h, k) is the vertex of the parabola. This form makes it easy to identify the vertex and understand the graph's shape and position. In this problem, the vertex is given as (3, -9), which helps in writing the function.
Recommended video:
08:07
Vertex Form

Determining the Value of 'a' in the Quadratic Function

The coefficient 'a' in the quadratic function affects the parabola's width and direction (upward if a > 0, downward if a < 0). To find 'a', use another point on the graph besides the vertex. This step is essential to fully define the quadratic equation.
Recommended video:
Guided course
4:36
Determinants of 2×2 Matrices

Graph Interpretation and Coordinate Points

Understanding how to read the graph and extract key points like the vertex and other points is crucial. These points provide the necessary data to substitute into the quadratic equation to solve for unknowns and verify the function matches the graph.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:16
Graphs and Coordinates - Example
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Work each problem. Choices A–D below show the four ways in which the graph of a rational function can approach the vertical line x=2 as an asymptote. Identify the graph of each rational function defined in parts (a) – (d). ƒ(x)=1/(x2)ƒ(x)=-1/(x-2)

585
views
Textbook Question

For each polynomial function, find all zeros and their multiplicities. ƒ(x)=(x2+x2)5(x1+3)2ƒ(x)=(x^2+x-2)^5(x-1+\(\sqrt\)3)^2

399
views
Textbook Question

Work each problem. Choices A–D below show the four ways in which the graph of a rational function can approach the vertical line x=2 as an asymptote. Identify the graph of each rational function defined in parts (a) – (d). ƒ(x)=1/(x2)2ƒ(x)=-1/(x-2)^2

225
views
Textbook Question

Work each problem. Which function has a graph that does not have a vertical asymptote?

A. ƒ(x)=1/(x2+2)

B. ƒ(x)=1/(x2-2)

C. ƒ(x)=3/x2

D. ƒ(x)=(2x+1)/(x-8)

638
views
Textbook Question

Use the intermediate value theorem to show that each polynomial function has a real zero between the numbers given. ƒ(x)=2x4-4x2+4x-8; 1 and 2

1058
views
Textbook Question

Work each problem. Choices A–D below show the four ways in which the graph of a rational function can approach the vertical line x=2 as an asymptote. Identify the graph of each rational function defined in parts (a) – (d). ƒ(x)=1/(x2)ƒ(x)=1/(x-2)

563
views