Work each problem. Choices A–D below show the four ways in which the graph of a rational function can approach the vertical line x=2 as an asymptote. Identify the graph of each rational function defined in parts (a) – (d).
Work each problem. Choices A–D below show the four ways in which the graph of a rational function can approach the vertical line x=2 as an asymptote. Identify the graph of each rational function defined in parts (a) – (d).
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Key Concepts
Vertical Asymptotes of Rational Functions
Behavior Near Vertical Asymptotes
Sign and Shape of the Graph Near the Asymptote
For each polynomial function, find all zeros and their multiplicities.
Work each problem. Choices A–D below show the four ways in which the graph of a rational function can approach the vertical line x=2 as an asymptote. Identify the graph of each rational function defined in parts (a) – (d). ƒ(x)=1/(x-2)^2
Work each problem. Which function has a graph that does not have a vertical asymptote?
A. ƒ(x)=1/(x2+2)
B. ƒ(x)=1/(x2-2)
C. ƒ(x)=3/x2
D. ƒ(x)=(2x+1)/(x-8)
Connecting Graphs with Equations Find a quadratic function f having the graph shown. (Hint: See the Note following Example 3.)
Work each problem. Choices A–D below show the four ways in which the graph of a rational function can approach the vertical line x=2 as an asymptote. Identify the graph of each rational function defined in parts (a) – (d).