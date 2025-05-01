Problem 92
Use the technique described in Exercises 87–90 to solve each inequality. Write the solution set in interval notation. x2 - 9x + 20 < 0
Problem 93
Use the technique described in Exercises 87–90 to solve each inequality. Write the solution set in interval notation. 2x2 - 9x ≥ 18
Problem 94
Use the technique described in Exercises 87–90 to solve each inequality. Write the solution set in interval notation. 3x2 + x ≥ 4
Problem 95
Use the technique described in Exercises 87–90 to solve each inequality. Write the solution set in interval notation. -x2 + 4x + 1 ≥ 0
Problem 96
Use the technique described in Exercises 87–90 to solve each inequality. Write the solution set in interval notation. -x2 + 2x + 6 > 0
Problem 7
Use synthetic division to perform each division. (x3 + 3x2 +11x + 9) / x+1
Problem 9
Use synthetic division to perform each division. (5x4 +5x3 + 2x2 - x-3) / x+1
Problem 11
Use synthetic division to perform each division. (x4 + 4x3 + 2x2 + 9x+4) / x+4
Problem 13
Use synthetic division to perform each division. (x5 + 3x4 + 2x3 + 2x2 + 3x+1) / x+2
Problem 15
Use synthetic division to perform each division. (-9x3 + 8x2 - 7x+2) / x-2
Problem 17
Use synthetic division to perform each division.
Problem 19
Use synthetic division to perform each division. (x4 - 3x3 - 4x2 + 12x) / x-2
Problem 21
Use synthetic division to perform each division. (x3 - 1) / (x-1)
Problem 22
Use synthetic division to perform each division. x4-1 / x-1
Problem 24
Use synthetic division to perform each division. x7+1 / x+1
Problem 26
Use synthetic division to divide ƒ(x) by x-k for the given value of k. Then express ƒ(x) in the form ƒ(x) = (x-k) q(x) + r. ƒ(x) = 2x3 + 3x2 - 16x+10; k = -4
Problem 31
Use synthetic division to divide ƒ(x) by x-k for the given value of k. Then express ƒ(x) in the form ƒ(x) = (x-k) q(x) + r. ƒ(x) = 3x4 + 4x3 - 10x2 + 15; k = -1
Problem 33
For each polynomial function, use the remainder theorem to find ƒ(k). ƒ(x) = x2 + 5x+6; k = -2
Problem 35
For each polynomial function, use the remainder theorem to find ƒ(k). ƒ(x) = 2x2 - 3x-3; k = 2
Problem 36
For each polynomial function, use the remainder theorem to find ƒ(k). ƒ(x) = - x3 + 8x2 + 63; k=4
Problem 37
For each polynomial function, use the remainder theorem to find ƒ(k). ƒ(x) = x3 - 4x2 + 2x+1; k = -1
Problem 39
For each polynomial function, use the remainder theorem to find ƒ(k). ƒ(x) = x2 - 5x+1; k = 2+i
Problem 41
For each polynomial function, use the remainder theorem to find ƒ(k). ƒ(x) = x2 + 4; k = 2i
Problem 43
For each polynomial function, use the remainder theorem to find ƒ(k). ƒ(x) = 2x5 - 10x3 - 19x2 - 50; k=3
Problem 45
For each polynomial function, use the remainder theorem to find ƒ(k). ƒ(x) = 6x4 + x3 - 8x2 + 5x+6; k=1/2
Problem 47
Use synthetic division to determine whether the given number k is a zero of the polynomial function. If it is not, give the value of ƒ(k). ƒ(x) = x2 +2x -8; k=2
Problem 49
Use synthetic division to determine whether the given number k is a zero of the polynomial function. If it is not, give the value of ƒ(k). ƒ(x) = x3 - 3x2 + 4x -4; k=2
Problem 51
Use synthetic division to determine whether the given number k is a zero of the polynomial function. If it is not, give the value of ƒ(k). ƒ(x) = 2x3 - 6x2 -9x + 4; k=1
Problem 53
Use synthetic division to determine whether the given number k is a zero of the polynomial function. If it is not, give the value of ƒ(k). ƒ(x) = x3 +7x2 + 10x; k=0
Problem 55
Use synthetic division to determine whether the given number k is a zero of the polynomial function. If it is not, give the value of ƒ(k). ƒ(x) = 5x4 + 2x3 -x+3; k=2/5
Ch. 3 - Polynomial and Rational Functions
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