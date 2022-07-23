Use set notation, and list all the elements of each set. {x | x is a natural number not greater than 4}
Ch. R - Review of Basic Concepts
Chapter 1, Problem 27
Insert ∈ or ∉ in each blank to make the resulting statement true. 6 _____ {3, 4, 5, 6}
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Understand the problem: We need to determine whether the number 6 is an element of the set {3, 4, 5, 6}.
Recall the meaning of the symbols: The symbol \( \in \) means "is an element of," and \( \notin \) means "is not an element of."
Look at the set \( \{3, 4, 5, 6\} \) and check if the number 6 is listed inside the curly braces.
Since 6 appears in the set, the correct symbol to use is \( \in \), indicating membership.
Write the complete true statement: \( 6 \in \{3, 4, 5, 6\} \).
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Set Membership (Element of a Set)
Set membership refers to whether a specific element belongs to a given set. The symbol '∈' denotes that an element is a member of the set, meaning it is included within the set's listed elements.
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Set Notation and Symbols
Set notation uses curly braces {} to list elements, and symbols like '∈' and '∉' to indicate membership or non-membership. Understanding these symbols is essential to correctly interpret and complete statements about sets.
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Evaluating Membership Statements
To determine if an element belongs to a set, compare the element with the set's listed members. If the element matches any member, use '∈'; if not, use '∉'. This evaluation is fundamental in set theory problems.
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