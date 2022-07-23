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Ch. R - Review of Basic Concepts
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. R - Review of Basic ConceptsProblem 81c
Chapter 1, Problem 81c

For the decimal number 46.249, round to the place value indicated. (a) hundredths (b) tenths (c) ones or units (d) tens

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Identify the place value to which you need to round. For example, the hundredths place is two digits to the right of the decimal point, the tenths place is one digit to the right, the ones (units) place is the digit immediately to the left of the decimal point, and the tens place is the second digit to the left of the decimal point.
Locate the digit in the specified place value for each part of the problem. For 46.249, the digits are: 4 (tens), 6 (ones), 2 (tenths), 4 (hundredths), and 9 (thousandths).
Look at the digit immediately to the right of the place value you are rounding to. This digit determines whether you round up or keep the digit the same. If this digit is 5 or greater, round up by adding 1 to the digit in the place value. If it is less than 5, keep the digit the same.
Apply the rounding rule for each part: (a) hundredths place, (b) tenths place, (c) ones place, and (d) tens place. Adjust the digits accordingly and drop all digits to the right of the place value after rounding.
Write the rounded number for each part, ensuring that the number reflects the correct place value rounding and that any digits beyond the rounded place are removed.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Place Value in Decimal Numbers

Place value refers to the value of a digit based on its position in a number. In decimals, places to the right of the decimal point represent tenths, hundredths, thousandths, etc. Understanding place value is essential for identifying which digit to round to.
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Rounding Rules

Rounding involves adjusting a number to a specified place value by looking at the digit immediately to the right. If this digit is 5 or greater, round up the target digit; if less than 5, keep the target digit the same. This simplifies numbers while maintaining approximate value.
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Decimal and Whole Number Rounding

Rounding decimals differs slightly from rounding whole numbers, especially when rounding to places like tenths or hundredths. For whole number places (ones, tens), digits to the right of the decimal are ignored, and rounding focuses on digits to the left of the decimal point.
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