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Ch. R - Review of Basic Concepts
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. R - Review of Basic ConceptsProblem 53
Chapter 1, Problem 53

Find each product or quotient where possible. 5(-7)

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1
Identify the operation: The problem asks to find the product of 5 and -7, which means we need to multiply these two numbers.
Recall the rule for multiplying integers: When multiplying a positive number by a negative number, the product is negative.
Set up the multiplication expression: \(5 \times (-7)\).
Multiply the absolute values: \(5 \times 7 = 35\).
Apply the sign rule: Since one number is negative, the product is \(-35\).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Multiplication of Integers

Multiplication of integers involves combining numbers with positive or negative signs. When multiplying a positive integer by a negative integer, the product is negative. For example, 5 × (-7) equals -35 because a positive times a negative yields a negative result.
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Properties of Real Numbers

The properties of real numbers, such as the distributive, associative, and commutative properties, help simplify and understand operations. In this problem, understanding that multiplication is associative and commutative aids in rearranging and solving expressions efficiently.
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Evaluating Expressions

Evaluating expressions means performing the indicated operations to simplify or find the value. Here, it involves multiplying the given numbers directly and applying the rules for signs to find the product.
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Evaluating Algebraic Expressions
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