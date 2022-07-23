Find each sum or difference. -6 + (-13)

Textbook Question
Use set notation, and list all the elements of each set. {x | x is a natural number not greater than 4}
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Use set notation, and list all the elements of each set. {x | x is a natural number not greater than 4}
Add or subtract, as indicated.
Insert ∈ or ∉ in each blank to make the resulting statement true. 6 _____ {3, 4, 5, 6}
Concept Check When directed to completely factor the polynomial ,a student wrote . When the teacher did not give him full credit, he complained because when his answer is multiplied out, the result is the original polynomial. Give the correct answer.
Concept Check Kurt factored 16a2-40a-6a+15 by grouping and obtained (8a-3)(2a-5). Callie factored the same polynomial and gave an answer of (3-8a)(5-2a). Which answer is correct?
Write each rational expression in lowest terms. m2 - 4m + 4 / m2 + m - 6