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Ch. R - Review of Basic Concepts
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. R - Review of Basic ConceptsProblem 27
Chapter 1, Problem 27

Find each sum or difference. -6 + (-13)

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1
Identify the operation: You are asked to find the sum of -6 and -13, which means you are adding two negative numbers.
Rewrite the expression to clarify: The problem is -6 + (-13), which can be seen as adding -6 and -13 together.
Recall the rule for adding two negative numbers: When adding two negative numbers, you add their absolute values and keep the negative sign.
Add the absolute values: Calculate the sum of 6 and 13, which is 6 + 13.
Attach the negative sign to the sum: Since both numbers are negative, the result will be negative, so write the answer as - (6 + 13).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Adding Integers

Adding integers involves combining their values on the number line. When both integers have the same sign, add their absolute values and keep the common sign. For example, -6 + (-13) means adding two negative numbers.
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Understanding Negative Numbers

Negative numbers are values less than zero, represented with a minus sign. They lie to the left of zero on the number line. Adding negative numbers results in a more negative value, moving further left.
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Sum and Difference of Integers

The sum of integers is the result of their addition, while the difference is the result of subtraction. For sums involving negative numbers, consider their signs carefully to determine the correct result.
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