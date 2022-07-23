The coefficients are 4 and 8, so the GCF of the coefficients is 4. For the variables, find the lowest powers of \(x\) and \(y\) common to both terms. The first term has \(x^2\) and \(y^5\), the second has \(x\) and \(y^3\). So the GCF for variables is \(x^1 y^3\).