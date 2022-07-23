Textbook Question
Use set notation, and list all the elements of each set. {x | x is a natural number not greater than 4}
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Use set notation, and list all the elements of each set. {x | x is a natural number not greater than 4}
Find each sum or difference. -6 + (-13)
Add or subtract, as indicated.
Insert ∈ or ∉ in each blank to make the resulting statement true. 6 _____ {3, 4, 5, 6}
Write each rational expression in lowest terms. m2 - 4m + 4 / m2 + m - 6
If the expression is in exponential form, write it in radical form and evaluate if possible. If it is in radical form, write it in exponential form. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers. -5z2/3