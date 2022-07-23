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Ch. R - Review of Basic Concepts
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. R - Review of Basic ConceptsProblem 79d
Chapter 1, Problem 79d

In the decimal number 367.9412, name the digit that has each place value. (a) tens (b) tenths (c) thousandths (d) ones or units (e) hundredths

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Identify the place values in the decimal number 367.9412 by writing the number with place value labels: 3 (hundreds), 6 (tens), 7 (ones), 9 (tenths), 4 (hundredths), 1 (thousandths), 2 (ten-thousandths).
For (a) tens place: Look at the digit two places to the left of the decimal point, which represents the tens place.
For (b) tenths place: Look at the first digit to the right of the decimal point, which represents tenths.
For (c) thousandths place: Look at the third digit to the right of the decimal point, which represents thousandths.
For (d) ones or units place: Look at the digit immediately to the left of the decimal point, which represents ones or units, and for (e) hundredths place: look at the second digit to the right of the decimal point.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Place Value in Whole Numbers

Place value refers to the value of a digit based on its position in a number. For whole numbers, positions to the left of the decimal point represent units, tens, hundreds, and so on, increasing by powers of ten.
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Place Value in Decimal Fractions

Digits to the right of the decimal point represent fractional parts of a whole, such as tenths, hundredths, thousandths, etc. Each place value is a power of ten less than one, decreasing by factors of ten as you move right.
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Identifying Digits by Place Value

To name a digit by its place value, locate its position relative to the decimal point and match it to the corresponding place (e.g., tens, ones, tenths). This helps in understanding the value each digit contributes to the overall number.
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