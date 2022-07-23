Textbook Question
Write a decimal number that has 5 in the thousands place, 0 in the tenths place, and 4 in the ten-thousandths place.
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Write a decimal number that has 5 in the thousands place, 0 in the tenths place, and 4 in the ten-thousandths place.
In the decimal number 367.9412, name the digit that has each place value. (a) tens (b) tenths (c) thousandths (d) ones or units (e) hundredths
In the decimal number 367.9412, name the digit that has each place value. (a) tens (b) tenths (c) thousandths (d) ones or units (e) hundredths
Evaluate each expression. (-4)1/2
In the decimal number 367.9412, name the digit that has each place value. (a) tens (b) tenths (c) thousandths (d) ones or units (e) hundredths
In the decimal number 367.9412, name the digit that has each place value. (a) tens (b) tenths (c) thousandths (d) ones or units (e) hundredths